John Ukomadu News: Scores in double figures

Ukomadu produced 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks over 21 minutes Sunday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 133-110 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Ukomadu was one of two bench players to reach double figures in the scoring column, and this marks the first time he's reached double digits this season. The 23-year-old has logged inconsistent playing time through the first month of the campaign, averaging 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.2 minutes (four appearances).