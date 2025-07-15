Johni Broome News: Records double-double

Broome tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League win over the Wizards.

Broome notched a double-double in Tuesday's double-digit win and has been a steady presence in the 76ers' Summer League rotation. The big man is coming off an All-American campaign at Auburn, where he averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks across 36 games.