Johni Broome News: Records double-double
Broome tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League win over the Wizards.
Broome notched a double-double in Tuesday's double-digit win and has been a steady presence in the 76ers' Summer League rotation. The big man is coming off an All-American campaign at Auburn, where he averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks across 36 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now