Johni Broome News: Scooped up by 76ers

Broome was selected by Philadelphia with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Broome is fresh off a strong senior season at Auburn, where he earned First Team All-American honors and was named the SEC Player of the Year while leading his team to a Final Four. The 6-10 big man averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36 appearances during his final collegiate campaign. Broome's skillset may not translate to him becoming an above-the-rim player at the NBA level, but he's an excellent offensive rebounder and manages to create space near the hoop.