Johnny Furphy News: Brief appearance

Furphy had no counting stats in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Furphy saw just one minute of action in Game 7, continuing his limited role throughout the postseason. The rookie spent time between the G League and NBA during the regular season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game across 50 appearances with the Pacers.