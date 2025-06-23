Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Johnny Furphy headshot

Johnny Furphy News: Brief appearance in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 24, 2025 at 8:18am

Furphy recorded no statistics in one minute of court time during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Furphy continued his limited role throughout the postseason. The rookie second-round pick spent time between the G League and NBA during the regular season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game across 50 appearances for the Pacers.

Johnny Furphy
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now