Johnny Furphy News: Brief appearance in Game 7

Furphy recorded no statistics in one minute of court time during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Furphy continued his limited role throughout the postseason. The rookie second-round pick spent time between the G League and NBA during the regular season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game across 50 appearances for the Pacers.