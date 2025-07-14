Johnny Furphy News: Chips in 15 points in SL loss

Furphy posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League loss to the Bulls.

Furphy was one of five Pacers players to score in double figures during an efficient outing. He had a productive two-way showing, finishing as the only player to record multiple steals and multiple blocks. The 20-year-old swingman played a limited bench role for Indiana in 2024-25, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds across 7.6 minutes per game in 50 regular-season appearances.