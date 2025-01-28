Johnny Furphy News: Efficient from deep in G League

Furphy tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes Tuesday in the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 107-99 win over the Motor City Cruise.

The Pacers recalled Furphy immediately after his appearance for the Mad Ants, so he'll be available off the bench for the parent club's next game Wednesday versus the Pistons. The rookie second-round pick has appeared in 29 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.8 minutes while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.