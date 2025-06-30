Johnny Juzang News: Heading into free agency

The Jazz are waiving Juzang, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Juzang played a fairy significant role for the injury-riddled Jazz last year, averaging 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes per contest over 64 games. The 24-year-old also shot 37.6 percent from downtown in 2024-25, so he should be able to draw some interest in free agency this summer from teams in need of three-point scoring off the bench.