Joirdon Nicholas News: Starts in G League return Thursday
Nicholas (eye) tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-83 loss to the Blue.
After missing the Charge's past two games with an eye issue, Nicholas made his fourth start of the G League season and logged his second-highest minutes in a game in 2024-25. The 25-year-old is averaging just 4.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.6 minutes over 18 outings, but he's shooting a healthy 50.7 percent from the field and has started in four of his last five contests.
Joirdon Nicholas
Free Agent
