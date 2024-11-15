Jordan Bell Injury: Leaves G League game early Friday

Bell (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's G League game versus the Iowa Wolves, Tony East of SI.com reports. Bell recorded one block across 13 seconds.

Bell briefly subbed in before injuring his left knee, and he needed assistance heading back to the locker room after staying on the floor for an extended period. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2021, and in his last game with the Mad Ants, he logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to Motor City.