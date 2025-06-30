Jordan Clarkson Injury: Intends to sign with New York

Clarkson intends to sign with the Knicks once he clears waivers, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Jazz decided to waive Clarkson, but the veteran guard didn't have problems finding a new home for the 2025-26 season. He should add some much-needed depth in the backcourt for the Knicks, and Clarkson should see consistent minutes off the bench, either as a point guard or as a shooting guard. Clarkson, who averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per contest in 37 regular-season games in 2024-25, is also dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be healthy come training camp in the fall.