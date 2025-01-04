Jordan Hall News: Bounces back in G League return

Hall (illness) logged 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 89-88 G League win over the Texas Legends.

After missing Friday's loss to the Legends due to an illness, Hall returned to his usual role off the bench for Windy City on Saturday and dished out a game-high eight assists. It was a solid bounce-back showing overall by the 22-year-old forward, who shot a miserable 0-for-11 from the field in his last time out during Monday's win over the Skyhawks.