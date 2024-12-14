Jordan Hall News: Posts double-double Friday

Hall played 31 minutes Friday during Windy City's 114-111 loss versus Sioux Falls and compiled 17 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

Hall had a dominant outing while coming off the bench Friday, setting new season highs in both points scored and assists en route to recording his first double-double of the campaign. The 22-year-old also had an efficient shooting performance, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 71.4 percent of three-point tries.