Jordan Hall News: Scores 29 points off bench

Hall posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a steal across 39 minutes in Monday's 110-105 overtime loss to Westchester.

Seven Windy City players scored in double digits in this overtime loss, and despite coming off the bench, Hall led the way with an impressive effort on both ends of the court. He's averaging just 12.0 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the floor in 10 regular-season appearances, however, so perhaps this was more an outlier than a sign of things to come for him.