Jordan Henderson News: Big defensive impact Saturday

Henderson posted eight points (4-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 89-88 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Although Henderson struggled shooting the ball and turned it over a game-high four times, he totaled a season-high three steals and brought down double-digit boards for the second time in 18 G League games this season. The 25-year-old wing has played at least 34 minutes in each of his past four appearances (all starts) for the Legends, hitting double-digit points and sinking multiple three-pointers in three of those four outings.