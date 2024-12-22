Jordan Lathon News: Held to three points

Lathon recorded three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 21 minutes Saturday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 112-111 loss to the Raptors 905.

Lathon has seen an uptick in work off the bench in his last two appearances, reaching the 20-minute threshold in each, but he's been unable to do much with the opportunity and hasn't been much of a factor this season for San Diego. He's averaging 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes over 13 games this season.