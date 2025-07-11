Jordan Miller News: Double-doubles in SL

Miller generated 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes of Friday's 95-92 win over Houston in Summer League.

Miller paced the Clippers in points and locked down a double-double in his first Summer League action of 2025. Four of his 11 rebounds came on the offensive end of the floor. Miller appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Clippers last season but was waived Tuesday.