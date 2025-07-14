Menu
Jordan Miller News: Game-high 19 points in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Miller totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 67-58 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Miller led the Clippers in scoring and tied the game-high mark in rebounds. The 25-year-old swingman has tallied at least 19 points in each of the team's three Summer League games, shooting 50 percent from the field during that span.

Jordan Miller
Los Angeles Clippers
