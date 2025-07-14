Jordan Miller News: Game-high 19 points in SL win
Miller totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 67-58 Summer League win over the Lakers.
Miller led the Clippers in scoring and tied the game-high mark in rebounds. The 25-year-old swingman has tallied at least 19 points in each of the team's three Summer League games, shooting 50 percent from the field during that span.
