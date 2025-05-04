Jordan Miller News: Sees floor in blowout loss
Miller produced four points (2-3 FG), four assists, two steals and one rebound over seven minutes during Saturday's 120-101 loss to the Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Miller tied the team-high mark in steals while making just his third appearance of the Clippers' first-round series loss to Denver. The 25-year-old guard averaged 2.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 4.7 minutes per game in the opening round. Miller appeared in 37 regular-season games during his second year, finishing with averages of 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.5 steals across 11.4 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now