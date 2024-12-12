Jordan Minor News: Looks strong in return

Minor (concussion) registered 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes Wednesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 120-100 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Minor didn't need any time to shake off rust after missing time going through the league's concussion protocol, as he drilled 80.0 percent of his attempts from the field while also leading his team in rebounds. His performance Wednesday was strong enough to secure his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign through eight appearances.