Jordan Schakel News: Secures three steals in G League

Schakel registered seven points (2-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals over 28 minutes Friday during the G League Maine Celtics' 106-101 win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Schakel was unable to score in double figures for a second straight game, but he set top marks on the season in rebounds and steals. He's had the shot volume to score consistently in double digits, he simply hasn't been able to get his shot to fall to begin the campaign. Schakel is hitting at 31.0 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three over five appearances.