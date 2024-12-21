Jordan Tucker News: Erupts for 25 points

Tucker registered 25 points (7-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 128-106 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tucker led his team in scoring by scorching the nets from range. This was an uncharacteristic showing for the 26-year-old, who is hitting just 30.8 percent of his three-point attempts on the season. Friday's performance marked Tucker's best of the season, though it would be unfair to expect this production moving forward considering he's averaging 8.6 points and 1.8 makes from deep over nine appearances this year.