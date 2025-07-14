Jordan Walsh News: Ejected in Summer League game

Walsh was ejected in the second quarter of Monday's Summer League game against the Heat after being assessed two technical fouls, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Walsh will finish Monday's contest with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes. The 21-year-old's next opportunity to feature will come Thursday against the Lakers.