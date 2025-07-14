Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Josh Christopher headshot

Josh Christopher Injury: Ruled out vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Christopher is out of action for undisclosed reasons, so it's uncertain when or if he'll be able to suit up for the Hawks this summer. The swingman's next opportunity to make his Summer League debut will come during Thursday's contest against Memphis.

Josh Christopher
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now