Josh Christopher Injury: Ruled out vs. Houston
Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's Summer League game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Christopher is out of action for undisclosed reasons, so it's uncertain when or if he'll be able to suit up for the Hawks this summer. The swingman's next opportunity to make his Summer League debut will come during Thursday's contest against Memphis.
