Josh Christopher Injury: Won't play Sunday

Christopher (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Summer League game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Christopher has yet to make his 2025 Summer League debut, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. The 23-year-old guard spent the 2024-25 campaign with the Heat on a two-way pact, averaging 2.0 points across 4.9 minutes per game in 14 regular-season appearances.