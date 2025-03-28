Josh Christopher News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Christopher notched 26 points (7-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.

Christopher struggled a bit shooting the ball from the field in Wednesday's contest, but still led all Sioux Falls players in scoring to go along with a team-best trio of steals. Christopher has appeared in 35 G League contests this season, averaging 23.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.