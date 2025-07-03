Josh Christopher News: Reaches open market

The Heat declined to extend Christopher a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Christopher spent all of last season with Miami on a two-way deal and was a high-volume scorer in the G League for the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging 23.5 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent shooting from downtown in 36 total games. The 23-year-old guard was unable to secure much playing time for the parent club, logging just 69 total minutes at the NBA level for the entire season. After entering the league in 2021 as a first-round draft pick, Christopher is no longer eligible to sign another two-way deal, so he'll be in the market for an Exhibit 10 deal with Miami or another organization in free agency.