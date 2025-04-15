Josh Giddey Injury: Practices fully Tuesday

Giddey (forearm) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the injured muscle on Giddey's forearm is "still a problem," but he was optimistic about the point-forward playing through it. Giddey also said Tuesday that he would play Wednesday. However, when the Bulls release their injury report ahead of Wednesday's Play-In Game against Miami, a probable tag seems likely.