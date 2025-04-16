Josh Giddey News: Available vs. Miami

Giddey (forearm) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Giddey will continue to play through pain Wednesday after being given the green light ahead of the Play-In Tournament clash with Miami. The 22-year-old rising star is coming off arguably the best regular season of his NBA career, averaging 14.6 points per game to go along with career-high numbers in rebounds (8.1), assists (7.2) and steals (1.2).