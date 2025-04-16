Josh Giddey News: Leads with double-double in finale

Giddey finished with 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes in Wednesday's 109-90 loss to Miami in the Play-In Tournament.

Giddey did all he could to help lead Chicago to victory in the Play-In Tournament, leading all Bulls in scoring while finishing as one of two players with a double-digit rebound total in a double-double performance. Giddey finished the season off strong, recording at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three straight contests spanning back to the regular season.