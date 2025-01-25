Josh Oduro News: Posts efficient shooting line

Oduro finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes Thursday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 118-98 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Oduro was one of three players on Birmingham to reach the 20-point threshold, and he did so by hitting 61.5 percent of his attempts from the field. The big man has scored 20 points in two of nine G League Regular Season appearances, so this type of production shouldn't be expected on a nightly basis.