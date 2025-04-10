Fantasy Basketball
JT Thor headshot

JT Thor Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 4:27pm

Thor (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Chicago.

Thor is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest while he deals with right knee soreness that forced him to sit after playing only four minutes during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers. If the 22-year-old forward joins Khris Middleton (knee) on the sideline, Tristan Vukcevic, Jaylen Martin and Colby Jones are candidates for a bump in minutes.

JT Thor
Washington Wizards
