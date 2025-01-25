JT Thor News: Double-doubles in G League win

Thor generated 24 points (10-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Thor continues to be a significant contributor for the Charge, reaching double-digit scoring figures in nine of his last 11 appearances. The 22-year-old big man is now up to five double-doubles over 18 games on the campaign, and he's also swatted multiple shots in eight consecutive outings. Although Thor has a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, most of his playing time should continue to come in the G League.