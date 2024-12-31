JT Thor News: Plays four minutes Modnay

Thor logged four minutes in Monday's 113-95 win over the Warriors, tallying two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Thor suited up for the G League's Cleveland Charge on Saturday before rejoining the parent club for the front end of a back-to-back set that concludes Tuesday in Los Angeles with a matchup with the Lakers. The two-way player logged all of his minutes in the fourth quarter, when the Cavaliers already had the win well in hand. Thor is averaging 5.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game over his five appearances with the Cavaliers this season.