JT Thor News: Strong showing in G League

Thor finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes Saturday during the G League Cleveland Charge's 116-94 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Thor led the Charge with 24 points by turning in an efficient shooting line, and he also secured a double-double with his effort on the boards. This was a much-needed performance for the 22-year-old, who had been held to four points in 31 minutes in his previous G League appearance Dec. 5 against Motor City.