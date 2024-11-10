JT Thor News: Turns in solid showing in G League

Thor tallied 17 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes Sunday in the G League Cleveland Charge's 122-114 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Thor was one of four Charge starters to score in double figures, though Pete Nance led the way with 29 points. Thor also made his presence felt around the rim, and the two-way player has now recorded seven blocks through his first two appearances in the G League. He'll likely continue to see steady playing time with the Charge since minutes aren't available for Thor with the Cavaliers.