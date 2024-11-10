Juan Toscano-Anderson Injury: Injured after solid effort

Toscano-Anderson recorded 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes before leaving with an apparent knee issue during Saturday's 105-90 win over the Birmingham Squadron, Marcelo Canto of ESPN reports.

Toscano-Anderson did a great all-around job, leading his team to a victorious season opener Saturday. After being inactive since March due to a hip surgery, the forward is expected to play a key role for the Capitanes this season, but the new injury could put his participation at risk. In case he's forced to miss time, his place could be taken by either Greg Brown or Dink Pate.