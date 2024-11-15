Juan Toscano-Anderson News: All-around performance at Osceola

Toscano-Anderson produced 12 points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three steals during 38 minutes in Friday's 107-98 win over the Osceola Magic.

Toscano-Anderson reached double figures in scoring for the third straight match, but his biggest contribution came from rebounds and assists, both categories in which he led his team Friday. He remains one of the squad's strongest offensive options, averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 36.4 minutes per game this season.