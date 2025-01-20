Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Earns double-double Sunday

Toscano-Anderson registered 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during 35 minutes in Sunday's 92-90 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Toscano-Anderson finished among the top two Capitanes players in points, rebounds and assists, in addition to securing a second consecutive double-double in yet another lengthy outing. The veteran should continue to play a key role in his team's attack after tallying more than 10 points in all of his last five games.