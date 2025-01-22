Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Inefficient despite double-double

Toscano-Anderson contributed 20 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes in Tuesday's 112-107 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Toscano-Anderson put in a consistent effort during the game but converted on just 27.8 percent of his field-goal attempts, which is his worst mark since Nov. 26. Still, it was another impactful performance for him, as he extended his streak to three consecutive double-doubles. He'll look to retain high offensive responsibilities in upcoming clashes.