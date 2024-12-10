Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Records another double-double

Toscano-Anderson tallied 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block over 40 minutes in Monday's 100-97 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Toscano-Anderson delivered one of his highest outputs of the Tip-Off Tournament on both ends of the court, extending his streak to four double-doubles in a row. He also tied his season-high mark of seven assists. The former NBA champion has seen plenty of action for the Capitanes over the last month, leading the team with an average of 7.8 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game.