Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Records double-double in win

Toscano-Anderson generated 11 points (3-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes of Friday's 121-113 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Toscano-Anderson did a good job to notch his sixth double-double of the campaign. The forward has contributed more than 10 points in six of his seven regular-season appearances so far, although he only surpassed 20 points on two occasions. He'll have more opportunities to produce while the Capitanes' offense continues to work around the experience of him and Trey Burke.