Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Remains productive Wednesday

Toscano-Anderson posted 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals during 39 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Toscano-Anderson was active again, racking up team-high totals of rebounds and assists during the defeat. The forward also achieved his ninth double-double of the campaign, staying in the top 20 of G League players in that statistic. Considering only the regular season, he's averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.