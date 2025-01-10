Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Solid outing in win

Toscano-Anderson posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals during 38 minutes in Thursday's 105-93 G League win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Toscano-Anderson led the way for the Capitanes to bounce back from an erratic start to the match, ending up with team-high counts in scoring, rebounds and steals. In particular, the experienced forward achieved a season-high mark of 15 rebounds. He has now produced five double-doubles across 21 games played in the 2024-25 campaign.