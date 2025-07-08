Judah Mintz News: Another strong SL performance

Mintz tallied 26 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three assists and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 91-90 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Mintz followed up his 21-point outing Monday against the Thunder with another strong showing Tuesday, finishing with 26 points against the Grizzlies. The guard is coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign with the 76ers' G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, where he averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes per game over 40 appearances.