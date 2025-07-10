Menu
Judah Mintz News: Falls flat in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Mintz totaled nine points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-11 FT), three assists and one steal across 22 minutes during Thursday's 111-70 Summer League loss to San Antonio.

Mintz took a step back after dropping 21 and 26 points in his previous two Summer League matchups. However, he still managed to lead the starters in scoring by getting to the charity stripe with regularity. Mintz could have a chance to bounce back in Sunday's exhibition against the Hornets.

Philadelphia 76ers
