Judah Mintz News: Paces Philly in Summer League loss

Mintz provided 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 89-78 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Mintz delivered an efficient performance en route to a game-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. The Syracuse product will compete for an NBA roster spot after spending the 2024-25 campaign with Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 31.7 minutes per game in 40 G League outings last season.