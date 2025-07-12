Judah Mintz News: Scores 24 in SL loss

Mintz totaled 24 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 96-94 Summer League loss to the Hornets.

Mintz kept up his impressive Summer League play Saturday, pacing all scorers with 24 points. While he didn't appear in any NBA games last season, the guard put together a strong 2024-25 campaign with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate, averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.7 minutes over 40 games.