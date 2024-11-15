Jules Bernard News: Posts double-double

Bernard had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Bernard tied Jacob Gilyard for the team lead in points, but he continues to struggle with his efficiency on the offensive end. Bernard is now 17-for-46 (37.0 percent) from the field in his first three appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. This hasn't stopped him from being aggressive, as he's averaging 15.3 attempts during this brief stretch.