Jules Bernard News: Posts double-double
Bernard had 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 loss to the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Bernard tied Jacob Gilyard for the team lead in points, but he continues to struggle with his efficiency on the offensive end. Bernard is now 17-for-46 (37.0 percent) from the field in his first three appearances of the 2024-25 campaign. This hasn't stopped him from being aggressive, as he's averaging 15.3 attempts during this brief stretch.
Jules Bernard
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now