Julian Champagnie News: Plays well in 35 minutes

Champagnie racked up 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Champagnie became a key role player for the Spurs down the stretch, particularly after the team started battling multiple injuries. Champagnie saw action in all 82 regular-season games, finishing just outside the top 150 in nine-category formats for per-game value with 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers on 41.5 percent from the field and 90.4 percent from beyond the arc.